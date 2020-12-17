Redmi 9 Power Launched in India with 6,000mAh Battery, 48MP Camera

Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India on Thursday, 17 December, launched a new smartphone called Redmi 9 Power with a 6000mAh battery and a 48MP quad camera setup in India.

Available in four colours (Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green), the device will cost Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant.

"With this phone, we are introducing a brand-new form factor, making it easy for our Mi Fans to go the distance on a single charge that will last well over a day," said Sneha Tainwala, Head of Redmi Business.

The device offers Full HD+ display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock and supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.