Redmi 10A Launch Date & Price in India Leaked: Check Details Here
Redmi 10A is expected to launch on 20 April in India.
Launch Date: According to a recent leak by PassionateGeekz, Redmi 10A smartphone is expected to launch on 20 April 2022 in India.
The report further reveals the price of Redmi 10A in India. Here are the details of the same.
Redmi 10A: Expected Price in India
Redmi 10A 4GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999, while the 3GB model could cost Rs 1,000 less, the report added.
However, the smartphone is available at a starting price of CNY 699 (approximately Rs 8,300) for 4GB + 64GB variant, in China.
Redmi 10A smartphone is expected to be available in Black, Blue and Grey colour variants in India.
Redmi 10A: Specifications
Processor
Redmi 10A houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.
Display
It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600 X 720 resolution and 400nits maximum brightness.
Camera
Redmi 10A smartphone comes with a 13MP rear-camera, while at the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera.
Battery
The device houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 10W charging.
