Redmi 10A Launch Date & Price in India Leaked: Check Details Here

Redmi 10A is expected to launch on 20 April in India.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
i

Chinese tech company Xiaomi launched its new smartphone Redmi 10A in China last month. According to a new report, the smartphone is now expected to launch in India soon.

The upcoming smartphone is said to be a successor of Redmi 9A, and will be an expansion in Redmi 10 smartphone series.

Launch Date: According to a recent leak by PassionateGeekz, Redmi 10A smartphone is expected to launch on 20 April 2022 in India.
The report further reveals the price of Redmi 10A in India. Here are the details of the same.

Redmi 10A: Expected Price in India

Redmi 10A 4GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999, while the 3GB model could cost Rs 1,000 less, the report added.

However, the smartphone is available at a starting price of CNY 699 (approximately Rs 8,300) for 4GB + 64GB variant, in China.

Redmi 10A smartphone is expected to be available in Black, Blue and Grey colour variants in India.

Redmi 10A: Specifications

Processor

Redmi 10A houses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

Display

It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 1600 X 720 resolution and 400nits maximum brightness.

Camera

Redmi 10A smartphone comes with a 13MP rear-camera, while at the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera.

Battery

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 10W charging.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi 10A and other smartphones.

