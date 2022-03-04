Realme V25 with 12GB Ram Launched: Check Price and Specifications
Realme V25 is available in only one storage option i.e. 12GB + 256GB.
Realme on Thursday, 03 March 2022, launched its new smartphone Realme V25 in China.
The sale for the same begins on Friday in China.
Here are the price and specification details of Realme V25 smartphone:
Realme V25 Price
Realme V25 is available in only one storage option i.e. 12GB + 256GB. It is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,900) in China.
Realme V25 also comes with dynamic RAM, which can be used to expand the RAM up to 19GB, reported Gadgets360.
Realme V25 Specifications
Display
Realme V25 smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch LTPO display with touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 500 nits maximum brightness. The display comes with six different refresh rates i.e. 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, the report added.
Processor
Realme V25 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor.
Battery
The device houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 33W fast charging.
Camera
Realme has installed a triple-rear camera setup in Realme V25 smartphone. It includes 64MP primary camera, combined with depth and macro sensors. At the front, the device comes with a 16MP selfie camera.
Operating System
Realme V25 runs on Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0.
Colours
Realme V25 is launched in three colour variants: Venus, Purple MSI and Firmament Black.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme V25 smartphone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.