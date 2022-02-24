ADVERTISEMENT

Realme Narzo 50 with 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price in India and Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 is available at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Realme launched its new smartphone Realme Narzo 50 in India on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

The smartphone is an expansion of Realme's Narzo series. Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A smartphones are already available in India.

First sale of Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will begin on 03 March 2022, 12 noon onwards. Interested customers can buy the same from realme.com, Amazon and other retail outlets.
Here are the price and specification details of Realme Narzo 50 smartphone in India.

Realme Narzo 50: Price in India

Realme Narzo 50 smartphone comes in two storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant is available at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 in India, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,499.

Realme Narzo 50 also supports up to 11GB dynamic RAM.

Realme Narzo 50: Specifications

Display

Realme Narzo 50 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch display with refresh rate of 120Hz.

Battery

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by a 33W dart charge.

Processor

Realme Narzo 50 is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

Camera

Realme has installed a triple-rear camera setup in Realme Narzon 50 which includes a 50MP AI primary camera. At the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.

Colour Variants

Realme Narzo 50 comes in two colour variants: Speed Blue and Speed Black.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme Narzo 50 and other smartphones.

