Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Specifications Here
Realme is yet to reveal the price details of Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone.
Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme GT Neo 3 in China on 22 March 2022. The device will be an addition to the company's already popular 'GT' lineup.
The launch event is scheduled to take place at 2 pm China Time i.e. 11.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on 22 March.
Realme is yet to reveal the price details of Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone.
Here are some expected specifications of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3.
Realme GT Neo 3: Expected Specifications
Display
The Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
Processor
The device is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.
Battery
Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone is expected to come in two battery variants i.e. 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, reported Gadgets360. The batteries are expected to be supported by 150W and 80W fast charging, respectively.
Camera
Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to come with a triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP telephoto sensor. At the front, the device is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT Neo 3 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.