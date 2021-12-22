Realme GT 2 Series Launch Date Announced, Global Debut Soon
Realme GT2 series launch is scheduled to take place at 11:30 UTC (05 pm IST) 04 January 2022.
Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch the new Realme GT2 series in China on 04 January 2022.
The global launch of the phone is also expected to happen soon. "Our most premium Flagship - the #realmeGT2series will be making its World Debut very soon!" the company tweeted.
Realme GT 2 series will be a successor of Realme GT series which was launched earlier this year in India.
As per some reports, the upcoming Realme GT 2 series is expected to comprise of vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. Not much information was revealed by the company about the upcoming smartphone series.
However, recently in Recently GT2 series special event, the company announced that the new series will come with ultrawide-angle camera with a 150-degree field of view, bio-polymer material, and 360° NFC technology.
Realme also stated that the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
"The Realme GT 2 series has been co-designed by Naoto Fukasawa and Realme Design Studio with a unique Paper Tech Master design to appeal to a younger audience and give users a premium feel," reads the official press note released by Realme, as quote by The Indian Express.
