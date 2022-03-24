Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date in India Revealed: Check Expected Price and Specs
Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch in India on 07 April 2022. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm.
The device will be an addition to company's already popular 'GT' lineup.
The launch information was revealed by the company on its Twitter handle. A launch event webpage has also gone live on Realme India's website.
Realme introduced Realme GT 2 Pro in China in January 2022, and at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event in February.
Realme GT 2 Pro: Expected Price in India
Realme GT 2 Pro price details in India are yet to be revealed by the company. However, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone costs 749 Euro (approximately Rs 63,100) in Europe.
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications
Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
It sports a 6.7inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The device houses a 5000mAh which is supported by 65W SuperDart Charge.
Realme GT 2 Pro comes with triple-rear camera setup. It includes 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra wide and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.
In Europe, Realme GT 2 Pro is available in three storage variants: Paper White, Paper Green and Steel Black.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT 2 Pro and other smartphones.
