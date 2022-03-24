ADVERTISEMENT

Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date in India Revealed: Check Expected Price and Specs

Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in India on 07 April.</p></div>
i

Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch in India on 07 April 2022. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm.

The device will be an addition to company's already popular 'GT' lineup.

The launch information was revealed by the company on its Twitter handle. A launch event webpage has also gone live on Realme India's website.

Also Read

Realme GT Neo 3 Launched with 150W Fast Charge: Check Specifications and Price

Realme GT Neo 3 Launched with 150W Fast Charge: Check Specifications and Price
Realme introduced Realme GT 2 Pro in China in January 2022, and at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event in February.
ADVERTISEMENT

Realme GT 2 Pro: Expected Price in India

Realme GT 2 Pro price details in India are yet to be revealed by the company. However, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone costs 749 Euro (approximately Rs 63,100) in Europe.

Also Read

Realme V25 with 12GB Ram Launched: Check Price and Specifications

Realme V25 with 12GB Ram Launched: Check Price and Specifications

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications

  • Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

  • It sports a 6.7inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

  • The device houses a 5000mAh which is supported by 65W SuperDart Charge.

  • Realme GT 2 Pro comes with triple-rear camera setup. It includes 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra wide and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera.

  • In Europe, Realme GT 2 Pro is available in three storage variants: Paper White, Paper Green and Steel Black.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT 2 Pro and other smartphones.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×