Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro to Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price and Specs
Realme has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone series Realme GT 2 in India. However, the exact date of launch has not been announced yet.
The series comprises two smartphones, ie, Realme GT 2 or Realme GT 2 Pro.
The Realme GT 2 series was launched in China in January 2022, which was followed by its introduction globally in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event.
Here are some price and specification details of Realme GT 2 series smartphones in India.
Realme GT 2 and Reame GT 2 Pro: expected Price in India
Price details of Realme GT 2 series in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, here are the price details of the series in Europe.
Realme GT 2 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at 549 Euro (approximately Rs 46,300), while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be available at a price of 599 Euro (approximately Rs 50,500).
On the other hand Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at 749 Euro (approximately Rs 63,100) for 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and 849.99 Euro (approximately Rs 71,600) for 12GB + 256GB variant.
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications
Processor
Realme GT 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Display
Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62 inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display, while Realme GT 2 pro comes with 6.7inch LTPO AMOLED display.
Battery
Both the smartphone of upcoming Realme GT 2 series are powered by 5,000mAh battery.
Camera
In terms of camera, the Realme GT 2 comes with 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. At the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera.
Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone houses 50MP 50 MP + 2MP rear-camera setup, and a 32 MP selfie camera at the front.
