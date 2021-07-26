Realme Book vs MacBook Pro: Which Device Is Better?
The Realme Book price in India is expected to start under Rs 40,000 and can go as high as Rs 60,000.
Realme in March announced that it will launch Realme Book, the company's first flagship laptop, in the second half of this year.
The leaked pictures reveal that Realme will launch it in a total of four colour variants: Real Red, Real Blue, Real Apricot, and Real Grey.
But what makes Realme Book interesting is that it resembles Apple's MacBook closely.
Interestingly, the Real Blue colour variant has the same colour shade as the blue colour variant of the iPhone 12 Pro. There is also a wide trackpad, which is also found on the Apple MacBook.
Design
The laptop has a thin waistline and consists of bezels around the display. According to 91 mobiles, the laptop has a very symmetrical design with a neat-looking keyboard and a large trackpad.
The device is most likely to offer USB Type-C ports located to the left-hand side of the device and a USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack located to the right-hand side of the device.
Specifications
While the official specifications have not been released, media reports suggest that Realme Book will have a 14-inch display, consisting of a Full HD LED anti-glare panel.
The device is said to be powered by the 11th-generation Intel processor and will support Windows 11. You can expect the device to be available in multiple RAM and storage configurations.
Price
The Realme Book price in India is expected to start under Rs 40,000 and can go as high as Rs 60,000. The laptop is expected to launch at some point in August, though there is no concrete timeline.
Realme Book vs MacBook
Now, while it is understandable that most manufacturers design their product similar to a popular device in the market, so that it has a sense of familiarity in the minds of the audiences. But, the question is can Realme Book beat MacBook in terms of performance. The answer is no, it cannot.
User experience is very important when deciding what type of device to buy. MacBook is optimised to perform well and use less power, and thus, offers improved battery life.
The MacBook Air is more capable than the i3, (which will be offered by Realme Book) and is able to handle heavy softwares and multitasking more deftly.
To conclude, Realme laptop’s performance may not be on par with what Apple can offer through its MacBooks.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.