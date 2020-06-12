Sony has finally taken the wraps off its latest gaming console the PlayStation 5. The company showcased the new PS5 design only in a dual-tone white-black colour variant although we are hopeful that it will also come in black.Sony has revealed two versions of the PS5. The Digital Edition will be exclusive to digital games while the standard edition will come with an in-built DVD player.Sony has gone for the vertical design for its console this time around saying goodbye to the horizontal design philosophy carried by the previous generations.Sony did not announce the prices for the consoles at the online event.PS5 Vs Xbox Series X: Which is the More Powerful Gaming Console?Sony also showcased its new lineup of accessories for the PS5 including a DualSense charging station, new HD camera, remote control for media and a 3D wireless headset.The new PS5 comes with an AMD-based Zen 2 processor clocked at 3.5Ghz and takes advantage of the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen processor. It also comes with 16GB GDDR5 RAM.In terms of graphics, it runs on AMD’s RDNA 2 GPU which provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units (CU) running at 2.23GHz.The PS 5 has an 825 GB SSD which is a very strange number, although it's not a standard SSD built into the PS.Earlier in April this year, Sony had revealed the new DualSense controller for the PS5 which comes with a new haptic feedback feature and adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so players can feel the tension of their actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.Sony Unveils New PlayStation 5 Controller – Twitterati Loves ItThe company also showcased some of the games that will be coming to the PlayStation 5 in the coming months including the likes of Horizon: Forbidden West, NBA 2K21 and Hitman 3.The games are expected to come to the console by 2021. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.