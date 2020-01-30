Does Your Phone Leave You Embarrassed? Switch To The OPPO F15!

Your boss asks you to click a picture at an office party and it turns out to be blurred.

You’re sending an important mail and just as you’re about to hit ‘send’, your phone runs out of charge.

Your friends never ask you to watch videos together as your phone's display is not good.

While these are just three relatable instances, we’re sure there are many other situations in which your phone has left you embarrassed. But with the OPPO F15, this will soon be a thing of the past. From design to camera to battery, this phone aces all these departments and more.

Want to know how the OPPO F15 will save you from embarrassing situations? Watch this video right away!