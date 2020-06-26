There is a lot of buzz around the new OnePlus TV that is scheduled to be launched in India on 2 July. The company has been teasing some of the key specifications of the television and it is expected that it will bring flagship-level features at an affordable price.Xiaomi and Nokia are other smartphone brands that sell affordable smart TVs in India.The booking for the OnePlus TV is already up on amazon as the TV will be launching next month. The company also says that people who pre-book the OnePlus TV will get a 2-year extended warranty for free.OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been constantly teasing about some of the features that the new TV will receive. Here’s what we know about the new OnePlus TV.OnePlus TV update brings support for NetflixOne of the key features in the upcoming OnePlus TV is the thin-bezel form factor that it carries. The company says that the OnePlus TV will feature 95 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 6.9mm ultra-thin body. The OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone is thicker than the TV at 8.5mm. As per an NDTV report, the OnePlus TV will be sold in two variants, 32-inch and a 43-inch.OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also says that the TV boasts of an exceptional DCI-P3 93 percent colour gamut “which is one of the fullest, most vivid displays of colour out there.”He also highlighted that the speakers have an acoustic arrangement and they can be rotated by 90 degrees. This gives the company a window to accommodate two large full-range speakers to offer deeper bass.OnePlus 8 Pro Review: A True Flagship At Last!Just last week in a tweet, Pete Lau revealed that the TV comes with Cinematic Display and Dolby Vision with Netflix as a native OTT app onboard.Stay tuned to The Quint as we’ll get you all the updates and announcements from the OnePlus TV launch on 2 July. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.