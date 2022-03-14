ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Renders Leaked, Check Expected Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be powered by 5000mAh battery.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Launch Date of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India is yet to be revealed.</p></div>
Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. It will be an addition to company's popular and affordable Nord lineup.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone was launched last month in India.

A new report by 91mobiles, citing industry sources, has revealed the early renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone.

Price details and launch date of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India is yet to be revealed.
According to the leaked renders, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come with glossy plastic rear panel with curved sides.

At the back, the devices houses a triple-rear camera setup in rectangular module, the report added.

The renders also reveal that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone will come with flat side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right, and volume controls with slim slots will be placed on the left.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Expected Specifications

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

  • The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor which is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

  • As mentioned above, the smartphone is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 64MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP mono camera. At the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.

Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and other smartphones.

