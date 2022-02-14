ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications Leaked, Check Launch Date and Expected Price

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is scheduled to launch on 17 February in India.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's everything you need to know about&nbsp;OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G</p></div>
OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

The upcoming device is an expansion in OnePlus' 'Nord CE' series. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, the predecessor of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, was launched in 2021 in India.

A recent leak by tipster Ishan has revealed the specifications of upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone.

Here are the expected specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Expected Specifications

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Gorilla Glass 5 display with refresh rate of 90Hz.

  • The tipster suggested that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor which was later confirmed by the company on its official website.

  • The device is expected to house a triple rear camera setup. It will reportedly include 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2Mp macro sensor. At the front, it can sport a 16MP selfie camera.

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 65W SuperVOOC charge.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Expected Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 24,000 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs 28,000 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and other smartphones.

