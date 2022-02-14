OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications Leaked, Check Launch Date and Expected Price
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is scheduled to launch on 17 February in India.
OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on Thursday, 17 February 2022.
The upcoming device is an expansion in OnePlus' 'Nord CE' series. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone, the predecessor of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, was launched in 2021 in India.
A recent leak by tipster Ishan has revealed the specifications of upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone.
Here are the expected specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Expected Specifications
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Gorilla Glass 5 display with refresh rate of 90Hz.
The tipster suggested that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor which was later confirmed by the company on its official website.
The device is expected to house a triple rear camera setup. It will reportedly include 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2Mp macro sensor. At the front, it can sport a 16MP selfie camera.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 65W SuperVOOC charge.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Expected Price in India
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 24,000 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs 28,000 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and other smartphones.
