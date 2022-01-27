OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

Chinese tech company OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G soon. The smartphone is said to be a successor of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched last year in India.

A new leak by tipster Max Jambor has also revealed the launch date of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. The device is expected to launch on 11 February 2022. However, no official confirmation regarding the launch has been provided by the company.