OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to launch on 11 February 2022.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's all you need to know about&nbsp;OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch, price and specifications.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Chinese tech company OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G soon. The smartphone is said to be a successor of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched last year in India.

A new leak by tipster Max Jambor has also revealed the launch date of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone. The device is expected to launch on 11 February 2022. However, no official confirmation regarding the launch has been provided by the company.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Expected Price in India

A few days ago, tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with 91Mobiles, revealed that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is expected to be placed in the price range of Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Expected Specifications

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor.

  • The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may run on Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.

  • The device is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which may be supported by 65W charging.

  • In terms of camera, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may include 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro lens.

Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone.

