OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition: Check Price in India and Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man: OnePlus has launched its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. It is a limited edition variant of OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched in July 2021.

In terms of specifications and features, no big changes have been made in the Pac-Man edition, except for the looks and some tweaks in the software.

"We wanted to deliver the same incredible specs and features you love from Nord 2 in a refreshing package that takes entertainment to the next level," OnePlus said, in the announcement made last week.