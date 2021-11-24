OnePlus 10 Pro May Come With 5,000mAh Battery: Check Expected Price and Specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro is reportedly going to be one of the upcoming models of Chinese tech company OnePlus. The device will be a part of OnePlus 10 series which is expected to launch globally in April 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro is also expected to be the successor of OnePlus 9 Pro. A new leak has revealed details about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

According to a report by 91mobiles, citing tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), OnePlus 10 Pro is going to come with considerable improvements in comparison to its predecessor, OnePlus 9 Pro.