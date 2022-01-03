OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications
OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
Chinese tech company OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro in January 2022. The smartphone is likely to launch in China first, which will be followed by its global launch, including India.
The exact launch date of OnePlus 10 Pro has not been announced yet, but according to a report by Gadgets360, the device is expected to launch on 11 January 2022 in China.
Moreover, a new leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed full specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.
OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Specifications
OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is expected to sport 6.7-inch QHD display with refresh rate of 120Hz
It is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
According to the leak, OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by 5,000mAh battery which can be supported by 80W Super VOOC charge
In terms of camera, the device is expected to come with triple rear camera setup. It may include 48MP + 50MP + 8MP 2nd Gen Hasselblad camera. At the front, it can house a 32MP selfie camera
OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to run on Oxygen 12 operating system (OS)
No official information has been revealed about the price range of OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.
For regular updates about OnePlus 10 series and other smartphones, stay tuned to The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.