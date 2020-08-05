New Galaxy Note 20 & All That Samsung Announced at ‘Unpacked 2020’

Samsung on Wednesday, 5 August, lifted the curtains from its much-anticipated launch of the year, with unveiling five flagship devices in its Galaxy ecosystem – Note20 and Note20 Ultra (with enhanced S Pen), Galaxy Z Fold2, Tab S7 and S7+, a Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

We are still to get an official date for the India launch of these gizmos but as history has taught us that most of the Samsung Galaxy devices make it to India, we can expect the new Galaxy series to hit Indian shores in a month or two.

The 6.7-inch Note20 and 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra along with Tab S7 series will be available in select markets starting August 21 and the India availability will be revealed at a later date, the company said in a statement.