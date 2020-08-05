New Galaxy Note 20 & All That Samsung Announced at ‘Unpacked 2020’
Samsung has launched 5 new devices at its Unpacked event.
Samsung on Wednesday, 5 August, lifted the curtains from its much-anticipated launch of the year, with unveiling five flagship devices in its Galaxy ecosystem – Note20 and Note20 Ultra (with enhanced S Pen), Galaxy Z Fold2, Tab S7 and S7+, a Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.
We are still to get an official date for the India launch of these gizmos but as history has taught us that most of the Samsung Galaxy devices make it to India, we can expect the new Galaxy series to hit Indian shores in a month or two.
The 6.7-inch Note20 and 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra along with Tab S7 series will be available in select markets starting August 21 and the India availability will be revealed at a later date, the company said in a statement.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy Note 20 with 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display will be available in two 5G variants – 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM +128GB internal storage. Its 4G variant will come in 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.
The 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra with Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display and HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate will arrive in three 5G variants: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.
The 4G models will come in 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The Note20 houses a 4300mAh battery while Note20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh battery.
The Galaxy Note 20 series' enhanced S Pen has more life-like precision to provide more accuracy and responsiveness. It also comes with Microsoft Windows integration where you can access mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC on the smartphones without disrupting the workflow.
The S Pen also brings five new ‘Anywhere’ actions making touchless navigation possible on your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot just by flicking it like a wand.
Beginning 15 September, you can play over 100 Xbox games on Galaxy Note 20 series, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5.
Galaxy Tab S7 & S7+
With the new Galaxy Tab 7 series, the company is looking to provide a PC-level experience to the users. Samsung has bundled that Tab with an improved S-Pen and a keyboard.
Where the Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch WQXGA TFT display, the Galaxy Tab S7+ offers an extra-large 12.4” Super AMOLED display.
Both devices will run on Android 10. You get both these tabs in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB +256GB versions with an option to expand memory up to 1TB via MicroSD.
The Tab S7 comes bundled with an 8,000mAh battery inside and the larger S7+ offers a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast-charge support.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
The foldable device Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays.
The Cover Screen is 6.2-inch and the main screen, when unfolded, is 7.6-inch, making them larger than the Galaxy Fold.
Galaxy Z Fold2 comes in two colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.
Galaxy Watch 3
Galaxy Watch3 comes with a Blood oxygen feature that will help users measure and track oxygen saturation over time.
It also offers the popular rotating bezel from previous watch models, which you can use to easily toggle between widgets, open apps and scroll through notifications.
The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorised.
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung also launched Buds Live, combining AKG's sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to the earlier Galaxy Buds+. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for live and spacious sound quality.
Ergonomically, the new Buds Live are different from the previous generation of the Galaxy Buds. The tip-less design conforms to the shape of your ear and is touted to be nothing like what you have already seen in the market.
These new earbuds can support playback for up to 6 hours, and the charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 15 hours. The Galaxy Buds Live is also IPX2 water-resistant.
