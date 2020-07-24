Asus ROG Phone 3 Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 49,999
The Asus ROG Phone 3 offers support for RAM up to 12GB.
Taiwanese company ASUS has launched its third-generation gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, at a starting price of Rs 49,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB) in India.
The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the phone will cost Rs 57,999 and both the variants will go on sale on 6 August. In this segment, it competes with the Black Shark and even the Nubia Red Magic 3.
Asus has also said that it will be discontinuing the previous iteration of the ROG phone, though it will continue to provide support for the device.
The smartphone features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR10+ support and 144Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.
The smartphone comes with quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has a 13MP secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 macro lens.
The smartphone also has a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.
The phone features 4K HDR recording up to 60fps, a Pro Video mode that lets you record in up to 8K quality, and an option to use the front mic or back mic when recording.
The device runs Android 10, weighs 240 grams and has a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech onboard.
Other features of the ROG Phone 3 include two USB-C ports, "GameCool 3" cooling system, dual front-facing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi and quad-mic noise-cancelling array.
