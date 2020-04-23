Motorola Edge, Edge Plus Announced: Return To The Big Leagues?

The other device is the Motorola Edge, which has similar specs but has an inferior processor in the Snapdragon 765. It also features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as the headphone jack. Instead of 12GB, the Edge has 6GB RAM.

Both phones have a punch-hole display with a front camera sitting in the top left corner of the screen.

The Edge+ also beats its younger brother in terms of battery. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Edge+ whereas the Edge has a 4,500 mAh battery.

Both phones can charge at 18W fast charging. The Edge+ also supports wireless charging at 15W and reverse wireless charging at 5W, whereas there’s no support for wireless charging in Motorola Edge.

Both phones also come with 5G support, which means that you can use 5G networks whenever they’re available in the country.

The Motorola Edge and Edge+ run on Android 10 out of the box, with near-stock Android experience.