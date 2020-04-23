Motorola Edge, Edge Plus Announced: Return To The Big Leagues?
Motorola on Wednesday announced two new flagship phones for its smartphone lineup: the Motorola Edge and the Edge+. After launching a few mid-range devices that underwhelmed users, it seems like Motorola is inching towards the top once again with the launch of these phones.
Motorola has called them as its "Fastest, Loudest, Boldest" smartphones ever. The phones get their names from the curved edge display, which the company is calling "Endless Edge".
These curved edges are really aggressive, almost reminiscent of the waterfall displays on some other devices. Motorola claims that the edges wrap around nearly 90-degrees around both sides of the phone.
High-End Specs
The Edge+ is the flagship-level smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 6-7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and, surprisingly enough, a headphone jack. The 3.5mm port has become a rarity these days, even in mid-range devices but it’s good to see Motorola keeping the port alive.
The other device is the Motorola Edge, which has similar specs but has an inferior processor in the Snapdragon 765. It also features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as the headphone jack. Instead of 12GB, the Edge has 6GB RAM.
Both phones have a punch-hole display with a front camera sitting in the top left corner of the screen.
The Edge+ also beats its younger brother in terms of battery. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Edge+ whereas the Edge has a 4,500 mAh battery.
Both phones can charge at 18W fast charging. The Edge+ also supports wireless charging at 15W and reverse wireless charging at 5W, whereas there’s no support for wireless charging in Motorola Edge.
Both phones also come with 5G support, which means that you can use 5G networks whenever they’re available in the country.
The Motorola Edge and Edge+ run on Android 10 out of the box, with near-stock Android experience.
Moto Goes All Out on the Camera
Another differentiator between the two phones is the camera setup. Both the Motorola phones come with a triple camera setup but with different configurations.
The Motorola Edge+ has a large 108MP sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. The camera is equipped to shoot 6K video and there is also a 25MP front-facing camera.
The Motorola Edge, on the other hand, has a triple camera setup but with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens without OIS, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens.
It also has a 25MP front-facing camera.
Pricing and Availability
The phones will be available for buyers in the US and Canada starting May 14. The Edge+ will cost $999 whereas the Edge will be available in Italy and other European nations soon for €699.
Motorola has not announced the launch date or pricing for India. It is expected to be announced soon.
