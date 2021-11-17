Moto G71 Specifications Leaked, Launch Expected Soon

Motorola is reportedly working on its new smartphone Moto G71. The device will be expansion in Moto's 'G' series line-up. The smartphone is expected to hit the markets soon as it was recently approved by FCC and TENAA, reported GizmoChina.

A new leak by TechnikNews has revealed some of the key specifications of Moto G71 smartphone. As per the leak, the device is being developed under the code name 'Corfu5G'.