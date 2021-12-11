Moto G51 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications
Moto G51 5G sale is scheduled to begin from 12 noon, 16 December 2021.
Motorola has launched its new smartphone Moto G51 5G in India. The device is an addition to company's 'G' series smartphone.
Sale for the same is scheduled to begin from 12 noon, 16 December 2021.
Moto G51 5G: Price in India
Moto G51 5G will be available in only one storage variant: 4GB + 64GB. It will be available at a price of Rs 14,999 in India. Interested customers can buy the smartphone from Flipkart from 16 December onwards.
Moto G51 5G: Specifications
Moto G51 5G sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with refresh rate of 120 Hz
It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor. It is India's first smartphone to use Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor
The smartphone is powered by 5000mAh battery which is supported by 10W rapid charging
Moto G51 5G comes with triple rear camera setup. It includes 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide and depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it houses a 13MP selfie camera
Moto G51 5G will be available in two colour variants, i.e. Bright Silver and Aqua Blue
The smartphone runs on Android 11 operating system
As mentioned above, Moto G51 5G will come with 4GB + 64GB storage option. However, it is expandable up to 512GB (microSD)
Moto G51 5G supports 5G connectivity on both SIMs
For more details about features and specifications, you can check the official website of Motorola.
