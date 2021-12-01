Moto G12 Price, RAM, and Colour Variants Leaked: Check Details Here
Moto G12 is expected to be priced between EUR 160-EUR 180 (approximately between Rs 13,500 and Rs 15,200).
Motorola is reportedly working of on its new smartphone Moto G12. As the name suggests, the smartphone will be a part of company's already popular 'G' series.
A new leak has revealed some specifications and price range of Moto G12 smartphone. According to a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the smartphone is expected to house a 4GB RAM.
Moto G12: Expected Price
No official information is available about the price range of Moto G12 in India. However, according to the leak, the device is expected to be priced between EUR 160-EUR 180 (approximately between Rs 13,500 and Rs 15,200).
Moto G12: Expected Specifications
As mentioned above, Moto G12 is expected to be launched with 4GB RAM. It is likely to be paired with 64GB internal storage.
The tipster also suggested that Moto G12 will be available in two colour variants: Blue and Black.
More specifications of Moto G12 are yet to be revealed. The smartphone is expected to hit the markets in early 2022.
Recently, Motorola also launched Moto G31 smartphone in India. The device comes with MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is powered by 5,000mAh battery. It is available in two storage variants i.e. 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, and is launched at starting price of Rs 12,999. Sales of the same are scheduled to begin from 6 December 2021.
