Moto G12 Price, RAM, and Colour Variants Leaked: Check Details Here

Motorola is reportedly working of on its new smartphone Moto G12. As the name suggests, the smartphone will be a part of company's already popular 'G' series.

A new leak has revealed some specifications and price range of Moto G12 smartphone. According to a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the smartphone is expected to house a 4GB RAM.