As industries slowly start operations across the country Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is looking to make a head start against the competition by launching three new products in the Indian market.The company has launched its latest flagship phone, the Mi 10, which has been priced starting at Rs 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant and the 256GB variant has been priced at Rs 54,999.The Mi 10 in this price segment takes on the OnePlus 8 and also the iPhone XR.Xiaomi has entered two new segments with the launch of the Mi Box 4K and the Mi Earphones 2.The Mi Box 4K is a rival to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and has been priced at Rs 3,499 which is cheaper than its competition. You can buy it on Flipkart and Mi's official retail channel.The Mi Earphones have been priced at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. After 17 May the Earphones 2 will cost Rs 4,999. In this price segment, you also have the Realme Buds Air.Xiaomi Mi 10The Mi 10 comes with a Super AMOLED 6.67-inch display that supports HDR10+ and also a 90Hz refresh rate.The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. It has been launched in two storage variants namely 128GB and 256GB. You do not have an option to expand the storage.On the rear, it is powered by a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel camera at the core. It is supported by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.Xiaomi says you can record 8K videos with the rear camera. On the front, it comes with a 20-megapixel snapper.On the Mi 10, Xiaomi has introduced its wireless charging technology. It comes with a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wireless fast charging.Mi Box 4KThe Mi Box 4K is an Android-based set-top-box that primarily caters to users who do not have a smart TV but want to experience that ecosystem. The Mi Box 4K comes with Google PlayStore support which means you can download Google applications like OTT streaming apps and even games.It runs on the Android TV 6.0 OS which also offers support for Chromecast Ultra. It also supports Google Assistant which you can trigger using the remote controller.Apart from 4K resolution, the Mi Box is also HDR 10 compatible which makes the viewing experience more immersive.Xiaomi has added Dolby Audio and DTS with the box and it also comes with a 2.0 digital output that you can use to connect speakers directly to the box.For connectivity, it also offers USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.2 which you can use to connect audio devices or even game controllers.In terms of specifications, it runs on a 2.0 GHz processor, a 2GB DDR3 RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2Many might say that Xiaomi has entered the wireless segment a bit slow-paced but you know how they: "say better late than never."As per Xiaomi, the new Mi Earphones 2 on paper boasts the largest onboard driver at 14.2mm which is even more than the recently launched Google Pixel Buds 2.It comes with a Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec which ensures the data transfer from the source to the device is seamless subsequently ensuring lossless audio.It comes with a feature that automatically suppresses the ambient noise when you are on call. The earphones do not support noise cancellation for music and offer no IPX dust or water-resistance certification.It only supports a double-tap feature ensuring that accidental touches aren't a problem. It offers support from Google Assistant, Siri, and even Amazon's Alexa.For battery, you have a 250mAh charging box with 30mAh on each bud. The company says that overall it can give you 14-hours of playtime with the box and 4-hours playback on a single charge.It takes approximately 65 minutes to charge the box and the earphones to 100 percent.It doesn't have any native app support but the company says it might release one with future updates.