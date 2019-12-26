This JBL Wireless Headphone Uses Solar Power To Charge Itself
It is coming to a point where mobile makers are ditching the standard 3.5mm audio jack, in favour of using wireless audio gear that’s now becoming affordable.
But using wireless devices means you need to keep charging them (just like your phone, watch, laptop and what not), which means, more cables to carry around.
Which is why, we’ve been intrigued by a unique concept that’s been showcased by JBL, which has come out with the Reflect Eternal headphones that can be charged via solar energy. Yes, you read that right. This has been made possible by using a material that captures solar energy from the sun, and charges the headphone itself, without consuming power.
The JBL Reflect Eternal is probably one of the most unique gizmos you’ll come across this year. The product is still in its concept phase and won’t be sold in the open market just yet.
The company says, Reflect Eternal charges itself by turning all light into energy, made possible by Exeger’s light-charging material called Powerfoyle that transforms natural and artificial light into free, sustainable energy.
With the use of this material, the Reflect Eternal will charge when you’re on-the-go outdoors, or even while listening to music indoors with artificial light.
But if you’re really keen on buying this pair of headphones that offer almost unlimited hours of battery life, you can sign up with the company via Indiegogo to pre-order the device. If the company manages to meet its funding goal, those pledging their money will get their unit shipped.
For buyers in India, they can get these headphones pre-ordered for around Rs 7,000 right now, with the estimated shipping slated from October 2020 onwards. And if you really want one of these, hurry up, because as per the listing, most of the initial 300 have already been claimed.
