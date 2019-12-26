This JBL Wireless Headphone Uses Solar Power To Charge Itself

It is coming to a point where mobile makers are ditching the standard 3.5mm audio jack, in favour of using wireless audio gear that’s now becoming affordable.

But using wireless devices means you need to keep charging them (just like your phone, watch, laptop and what not), which means, more cables to carry around.

Which is why, we’ve been intrigued by a unique concept that’s been showcased by JBL, which has come out with the Reflect Eternal headphones that can be charged via solar energy. Yes, you read that right. This has been made possible by using a material that captures solar energy from the sun, and charges the headphone itself, without consuming power.