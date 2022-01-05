iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Specifications Leaked
iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones are expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Chinese tech company iQOO will launch its new smartphone series iQOO 9 in China on Wednesday, 5 January. The new smartphone series consists of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones.
However, a recent leak has revealed the full specifications of iQoo 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones ahead of its launch.
According a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones are expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro: Expected Specifications
iQOO 9
iQOO 9 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
The leak suggests that the smartphone will come up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage option.
Moreover, it expected to be powered by 4,700mAh battery which can be supported by 120w fast charging
The report states that iQOO 9 smartphone can come with triple rear camera setup. It can include 50MP + 13MP +12MP cameras. At the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.
iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9 Pro smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
In terms of camera, it is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup. It may include 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP portrait camera, the report added. The selfie camera is also expected to be of 16MP.
The device is expected to be powered by 4,700mAh battery which can be supported by 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.
iQOO 9 Pro smartphone will also be available in up to 12GB + 256GB storage options.
Price details of iQOO 9 series are yet to be revealed.
(With inputs from MySmartPrice)
