HTC To Launch Its New Phone on 28 June, Check Details Here
Here's everything we know about HTC's new phone.
Taiwan-based tech company HTC is all set to launch its new smartphone. Launch date for the same has been set as 28 June 2022. The smartphone is said to be focused on Metaverse and will be launched under the HTC's Viverse brand.
The launch information about HTC's upcoming smartphone was revealed on the official Twitter handle of the company.
The launch event time is yet to be revealed by the company. Interested customers will be able to watch the launch event live on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of HTC.
According to a report by Gadgets360, the smartphone, which was announced during MWC 2022, was scheduled to launch in April 2022, but was delayed.
Interested customers in India must note that HTC has not yet revealed whether it will launch the upcoming smartphone in India or not. The company was once popular in India for its smartphones, but eventually lost its ground, and sold large part of its smartphone operations to Google in 2017-18, the report added.
Not much information is available about the price and specifications of the upcoming HTC metaverse smartphone.
However, the smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8-series chipset, reported Times of India.
It is also expected to support HTC Vive AR and VR headsets, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about HTC metaverse smartphone.
