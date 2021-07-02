Here's How to Install Apple iOS 15 Beta on Your iPhone Device

iOS 15 is a major software update with powerful features that enhance the overall iPhone experience.

iOS 15 makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences, helps users focus and be in the moment with new ways to manage notifications, and brings more intelligence to photos and search to quickly access information.

iOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.

Meanwhile, the company had also introduced a multitasking feature to iPadOS 15 that is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover and use, and more powerful.

Along with multitasking, iPadOS 15 will also offer Quick Note, a new way to collaborate and organise, whether by typing or writing with Apple Pencil.

The new widget layouts for the home screen and app library offer simple ways to personalise the iPad experience and organise apps.

The brand new feature – Translation – will help to translate text and conversations. iPadOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.