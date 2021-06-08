Apple WWDC 2021 Day 1 : Five Major Announcements & Key Takeaways

The first day of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was held virtually on Monday, 7 June, with a two-hour keynote address that showed off a slew of new updates for the company’s major products.

Last year, Apple announced several new devices and updates, including iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and showcased ‘Apple silicon’ chips for its Mac devices.

Here’s are five major announcements the company made at WWDC Event 2021: