Apple iPhone SE 3 2022 Likely to Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications
iPhone SE 3 is expected to come in three storage variants, ie, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.
Apple's iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch during the company's 'Peek Performance' event scheduled on Tuesday, 8 March 2022. The device can also be named iPhone SE 2022 like its predecessor, iPhone SE 2020.
Apple's iPhone SE lineup smartphones are the most affordable iPhones.
Ahead of the expected launch, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed 'some predictions' for the upcoming iPhone SE. Here are some of the specifications revealed by Kuo.
iPhone SE 3 2022: Expected Specifications
According to Ming Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 is expected to come in three storage variants, ie, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.
The leak also states that the upcoming iPhone SE houses an A15 Bionic chip and supports 5G.
iPhone SE 3 is expected to be launched in three colour variants: White, Red and Black.
Kuo also states that the no significant design is expected for the upcoming iPhone SE 3. It is expected to be similar from factor design current iPhone SE.
Details about camera specifications of iPhone SE 3 are yet to be announced.
The predictions by Kuo also mentions that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 is expected to go for mass production from March 2022 and estimate shipments of 25 to 30 million units are expected this year.
iPhone SE 3 2022: Expected Price in India
According to a report by Gadgets360, Apple is rumored to launch iPhone SE 3 under the price range $300 (approximately Rs 23,000). However, exact price details are yet to be revealed.
Check this space regularly for further updates about iPhone SE 3 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.