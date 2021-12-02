iPhone SE 2022 May Launch in Q1 2022 With A15 Chipset: Report

Apple is reportedly working on new iPhone SE, which is expected to launch next year. It will be an expansion in iPhone SE series smartphones.

The upcoming smartphone is said to be a successor of iPhone SE (2020), which was launched in the year 2020. Hence, as per the speculations about the new SE device launching in 2022, it can be named iPhone SE (2022). A new report, by a market by research firm TrendForce suggests that third generation iPhone SE can be launched in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.