iPhone SE 2022 May Launch in Q1 2022 With A15 Chipset: Report
iPhone SE 2022 is expected to come with 5G connectivity.
Apple is reportedly working on new iPhone SE, which is expected to launch next year. It will be an expansion in iPhone SE series smartphones.
The upcoming smartphone is said to be a successor of iPhone SE (2020), which was launched in the year 2020. Hence, as per the speculations about the new SE device launching in 2022, it can be named iPhone SE (2022). A new report, by a market by research firm TrendForce suggests that third generation iPhone SE can be launched in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.
iPhone SE (2022) is expected to be similar to its predecessor in terms of designs.
One of the most notable improvement in iPhone SE (2022), as the report suggests, can be Apple's A15 Bionic chip. The smartphone is expected to come with Apple's 5nm A15 Bionic chipset. Currently, it is the chipset that powers iPhone 13 series. A15 will bring 5G connectivity to iPhone SE series smartphones. Moreover, it is also the fastest mobile chip of Apple, which is expected to have a direct impact on the performance of the smartphone. iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's 7nm A13 Bionic chipset.
The report further adds that iPhone SE (2022) will help Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. However, no information about the price range of iPhone SE (2022) has been revealed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.