Amazon's Echo Show 10: Review, Specifications, Features & Price

The device is a complete reimagination of Alexa and features a 10.1 inch display, an adaptive HD screen that automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room.

Echo Show 10 uses advanced computer vision algorithms which enables you to access a live feed. The device has the ability to remotely pan the display and camera to see the entire room.

You can also set up and control Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser and more that work with Alexa. Echo Show 10 also has an inbuilt smart home hub that supports Zigbee smart home devices.

The new device also has a smart home monitoring feature which records voice and captures video. The all-new Echo Show 10 is priced at Rs 24,999.