Amazon Announces Luna Cloud Gaming Service, New Echo Device & More

Amazon announced its several news products on Thursday, 24 September, this was its first virtual event of this year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting from new Echo devices to cloud gaming service, Luna, to new Ring updates, Amazon announced a range of new devices for its consumers ahead of the festive season, reported Indian Express.

Taking on Google Stadia, Apple Arcade and Microsoft xCloud, Amazon has introduced Luna, a new cloud gaming service that will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology is simple and intuitive. The controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud to effortlessly control your game.

