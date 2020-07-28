Amazfit Bip S Lite Watch to be on Flash Sale at 12 pm on 29 July

The new smartwatch has a 30-day battery life, an ultra lightweight design and an always-on 'transflective' colour display, over 150 watch faces, 8 sport modes and 5 ATM water resistance.

The watch will be available in three colour variants: oxford blue, sakura pink, and charcoal black. The watch also includes an optical heart monitoring sensor, which according to Amazfit, is 98 percent more accurate than previous generation of products.