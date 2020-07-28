Amazfit Bip S Lite Watch to be on Flash Sale at 12 pm on 29 July
The new smartphone will be on sale starting Rs 3,799 on Flipkart and on the Amazfit website.
Huami Amazfit will be launching its new smartwatch, Amazfit Bip S Lite, through a flash sale on Flipkart and its website, starting 12 pm on Wednesday, 29 July. As the name suggests, the new smartwatch is toned down variant of the Amazfit Bip S watch launched earlier this month.
The new smartwatch has a 30-day battery life, an ultra lightweight design and an always-on 'transflective' colour display, over 150 watch faces, 8 sport modes and 5 ATM water resistance.
The watch will be available in three colour variants: oxford blue, sakura pink, and charcoal black. The watch also includes an optical heart monitoring sensor, which according to Amazfit, is 98 percent more accurate than previous generation of products.
Features like music control, smart notifications, sedentary reminders, alarm clock, weather forecasts, world clock and timer are also in-built in the watch.
Weighing 30 grams, the watch has a square dimension of 42x 25.3x 11.3 mm.
Amazfit Bip S Lite price in India
The Amazfit Bip S Lite price in India is set at Rs 3,799 and customers will be able to purchase the smartwatch via Flipkart and Amazfit India site on 29 July at 12 pm (noon).
