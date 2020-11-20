Fourteen Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Units Stolen in China: Report

A delivery person for an Apple Authorised Retail Store in Guizhou province of China reportedly stole fourteen units of the newly launched Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, worth nearly Rs 18 lakhs, reported India Today.

The delivery person, named Tang, was assigned the shipment of 14 units of iPhone 12 Pro Max and upon receiving the units, cancelled the order and disappeared with them, reported India Today.

According to the report, the delivery person sold a unit to settle a personal debt and a unit to pawn shop to get cash. The report further states that Tang used the money to rent a luxury vehicle and purchase clothes.

The Apple Store reported the crime since to the local police and the delivery person was caught in a few days. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max units which were traded were also seized by the police. The delivery person and individuals associated with him have been blacklisted from the Apple Retail Store network.