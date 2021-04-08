FlixOnline App Spreads Android Malware by Promising Free Netflix

Check Point Research (CPR) on Wednesday, 7 April, revealed that a fake service app on Google Play Store named 'FlixOnline' distributed the malware to its smartphone users via malicious auto-replies to incoming WhatsApp messages, using payloads received from a remote command and control (C&C) server.

This app offers free Netflix services to users on their smartphones, while monitoring their WhatsApp notifications and sending automatic replies to incoming messages.

By replying to incoming WhatsApp messages, this method could enable a hacker to distribute phishing attacks, spread further malware, or spread false information or steal credentials and data from users' WhatsApp account and conversations, researchers warned.