Flipkart Big Diwali Sale To Begin From 28 October 2021

Flipkart is all set to host its third mega sale of the year after the Big Billion Days sale (3 October, 2021 to 10 October, 2021) and Big Diwali Sale Part 1 (17 October, 2021 to 23 October, 2021).

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale shall begin on 28 October, 2021 and continue till 3 November, 2021.