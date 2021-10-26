Flipkart Big Diwali Sale To Begin From 28 October 2021
Customers with SBI debit or credit cards can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount on a variety of products
Flipkart is all set to host its third mega sale of the year after the Big Billion Days sale (3 October, 2021 to 10 October, 2021) and Big Diwali Sale Part 1 (17 October, 2021 to 23 October, 2021).
The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale shall begin on 28 October, 2021 and continue till 3 November, 2021.
Interested customers can expect a whole range of electronics and other items at a significant discount. Hence, if you are looking to purchase a new mobile or any other electronic appliance, we suggest you wait for the Flipkart Big diwali sale and then take the final call.
The sale shall also include stellar deals such as no cost EMI, free delivery and good exchange offers. In addition, customers having SBI debit or credit cards can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount on a variety of products
According to Flipkart's website, smartphones and tablets will get up to 80 percent off during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Premium phones like the iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE 2020 shall also be under a heavy discount similar to the big billion days sale.
Android smartphones like Redmi 9 Prime, Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F12, and Samsung Galaxy F22 are also touted to get a significant price cut.
Besides hefty discounts, Flipkart has announced that customers can enjoy 'Crazy Deals' at 12:00 AM, 08:00 AM, and 04:00 PM during the sale Big Diwali Sale as well. There is also a provision of 'Time Bomb Deals,' where the website will offer 'one deal every hour.'
Users can expect desktops and laptops to be on a discount of up to 30 percent off. Accessories like power banks, headphones, and speakers shall also be on up to 75 percent off. Hence, if you missed Flipkart's big billion sale, do not forget to login into your Flipkart app on 28 October 2021 to make the most of all the exciting deals.
Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 2,500 off on domestic flights and up to Rs 25,000 off on international flights. However, users must note that to avail these disocunts, they shall have to book their tickets via the Flipkart app.
We are currently waiting for Flipkart to reveal all the deals and discounts on smartphones and other electronic appliances. However, if you are a a tech enthusiast, we suggest you to buckle up and wait for the Flipkart Big diwali sale to save the most amount of money and yet enjoy a premium range of products.
