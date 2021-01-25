FAU-G Mobile : Everything You Need to Know Before Launch

FAU-G, aka Fearless and United Guards, a made-in-India mobile game, touted as the rival of PUBG, is all set to launch on 26 January 2021, Republic Day.

Following the announcement of the ban of PUBG Mobile, FAU-G was announced under the “mentorship” of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, and is now all set to be India’s next big game with more than 4 million pre-registrations.

Here's everything you need to know about FAU-G.