FAU-G Now Available on App Store for iOS Users

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guard) which was launched in India on 26 January for Android users, is now available for iOS users as well.

The game developers announced that that the action game will now be accessible to iOS users as well.

“FAU-G is now available on iOS! Experience the tales of Galwan valley like never before on your iPhone. Download now from Apple app store,” nCore games said in a tweet.

The game developed by Bangalore-based nCore developers is free to download on the Apple App Store. The app is 643.4 MB in size and is compatible with iOS 10.0 or later on iPhone devices.

The game currently only features a single person campaign combat mode that follows a narrative where a soldier from the Indian Army is lost in the Galwan Valley.