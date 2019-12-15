FASTag: 25% Lanes to Accept Other Modes of Payment Till 15 Jan

As a relief measure to the citizens and to avert inconvenience, the government on Saturday, 14 December, announced that up to 25 percent of FASTag lanes at national highway toll plazas will accept other modes of payment including cash, till 15 January.

The government had earlier announced rollout of mandatory FASTag under electronic toll collection from 1 December, which was later extended to 15 December.

"Considering the request of NHAI and further the citizens are not put to inconvenience... it is decided that depending on the traffic pile up at high traffic volume fee plazas, not more than 25 percent 'FASTag lane of fee plaza' may be temporarily converted to hybrid lanes," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said, PTI reported.