ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Outage, People Take to Twitter With Memes

The services went down at about 16:00 GMT with users beginning to gain access to the sites at around 22:00.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Services of <a href="https://www.thequint.com/tech-and-auto/tech-news/whatsapp-facebook-instagram-outage-reports#read-more">Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp</a> started coming back online on Tuesday, 5 October, morning after an outage that lasted almost six hours.</p></div>
i

Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp started coming back online on Tuesday, 5 October, morning after an outage that lasted almost six hours.

The services went down at about 16:00 GMT with users beginning to gain access to the sites at around 22:00.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks WhatsApp outages, 40 percent users were unable to download the app, 30 percent had trouble in sending messages and 22 percent had problems with the web version.

People took to DownDetector as they were welcomed with "sorry something went wrong" error message from Facebook and Instagram.

Also Read

WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Back Online After Six Hours of Global Outage

WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Back Online After Six Hours of Global Outage

Netizens React With Memes, Twitter & Google Join the Fray

Amid the outage, which drove people to Twitter to discuss the apps being down, the microblogging platform's official handle tweeted: "Hello literally everyone".

Google and Zomato also took shots at the outage.

In April, Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world. The outage was the second in less than a month for the social networking giant.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT