Celebrity Facebook Pages Will No Longer Have the ‘Like’ Button

This change is done to simplify the way people connect with their favorite pages. “Unlike Likes, followers of a page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps public figures a stronger indication of their fan base,” read a statement by Facebook’s Spokesperson.

However, this feature can only be enabled by public figures such as actors, creators, authors and a handful of media entities. Pages will see an option to try out the new experience once they're logged in on mobile.