Celebrity Facebook Pages Will No Longer Have the ‘Like’ Button
Facebook has dramatically removed the option of ‘Like’ button only for celebrity pages.
The new Facebook page layout had made a dramatic change with the elimination of the “Like” button. Now, Facebook pages of public figures and celebrities will only display number of followers. Starting Thursday, 7 January, the social media platform will showcase a new design dedicated to news feeds and safety features to block spammy content on pages.
This change is done to simplify the way people connect with their favorite pages. “Unlike Likes, followers of a page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps public figures a stronger indication of their fan base,” read a statement by Facebook’s Spokesperson.
However, this feature can only be enabled by public figures such as actors, creators, authors and a handful of media entities. Pages will see an option to try out the new experience once they're logged in on mobile.
What Else Will Change?
- It will be easier for fans to navigate between public and personal profiles as the new look is designed to seem cleaner and more streamlined than before. Therefore, enabling fans to view bios, posts and other important info on the page clearly.
- Pages will now show conversations, follow trends, interact with their fans with the power of a dedicated news feed. Now, fans will also be suggested new connections of other public figures, and any trending topic that the public figure cares about.
- Now Pages can host Q& A and followers can ask questions about any particular topic. As the page answers questions, it becomes a stack of questions that followers can swipe through and read.
Extra Safety Measures Facebook Will Take
Facebook has improved its Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect hate speech, violence, sexual, spammy content and impersonation. “We are continuing to expand the visibility of a verified badge and make it easier to identify posts and comments from authentic pages and profiles. A verified Page’s comment on another Page’s public post may appear higher in the comment section and be visible in the News Feed,” the statement read.
