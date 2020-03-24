Coronavirus: Facebook Reduces Video Quality To Tackle High Demand

Facebook, on Tuesday, 24 March, announced that it will be reducing bitrates for videos on its platform as internet usage has surged “to levels never seen before” amid the coronavirus crisis. This decision comes in the wake of people around the world practicing social distancing, quarantine and millions working from home.

As the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people across the world to stay indoors, the usage of internet, especially video consumption on streaming platforms as well as social media hubs like Facebook and YouTube, has seen an intense surge.

Describing the load on internet infrastructure as “unprecedented”, the Menlo Park-based company said it is reducing bitrates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in India, Europe and Latin America during this period of peak demand. This is being done in an effort to conserve the bandwidth.