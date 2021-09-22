Facebook Tested Showing Users Positive News Stories About It: Report

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has signed off an initiative to push positive stories about the company via users' News Feeds, reported The New York Times on Tuesday, 21 September.

This campaign is termed as 'Project Amplify', which is designed to run ads that will show more pro-Facebook news stories and highlight more posts written by the company.

According to a report by NYT, Facebook began testing the changes in three cities through a tool called 'Quick Promote', marking the first time the company explicitly pushed positive press about itself.