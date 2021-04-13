Facebook is Working on a Video Speed Dating App Called ‘Sparked’

After Facebook Dating, the social networking platform is now testing a video speed-dating app called Sparked that will first allow 4-minute dates to help users find if they are compatible to each other.



Once you "both have a great time," dates will then be scheduled for a 10-minute duration.



After that point, Sparked can let the users exchange contact information and stay in touch via Instagram, iMessage, or email, The Verge reported on Tuesday.



Sparked is developed by the company's in-house NPE (New Product Experimentation) team.



The free-to-use app will offer no public profiles, no swiping and no direct messages (DMs) but a simple video speed-chat.



During the sign-up process, users need to explain what makes them a kind dater.



The responses will be "reviewed by a human at Sparked" before you can go on speed dates.