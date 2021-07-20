Facebook Copyright Violation Scam on the Rise, Warns Security Researcher

In today’s era of digital identity, there has never been a riskier time for a celebrity’s privacy and reputation.

Earlier, in January, on Instagram, several celebrities, including Urmila Matondkar, Asha Bhosle and Amisha Patel, received a message on their Instagram accounts where the sender, usually a verified ID titled ‘Help Center’, claims he/she is associated with the ‘Instagram/Copyright infringement Center’.

The message reads, “Hello Instagram user, we have received many complaints about your account for a long time. We wanted to inform you about this. Before you delete your account, some of the posts you posted are against our community guidelines. If you think the copyright infringement statement is false, you must provide feedback. Otherwise, your account will be permanently deleted from the platform within 72 hours.”