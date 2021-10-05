Amid Outage, Whistleblower Revelations, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Loses Over $6 Bn

Amid the global outage of social media apps Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth fell by more than $6 billion, a report by Bloomberg said.

The losses incurred by the Facebook CEO in the hours the three social media platforms were down also saw him moving down in the list of the world's richest people.

The social media giant's stock, too, plummeted by 4.9% on Monday, 4 October, which took Zuckerberg's worth down from nearly $140 billion to $121.6 billion.