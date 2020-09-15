Facebook Turning Blind Eye to Political Abuse Globally: Report

Facebook ignored or was slow to act on evidence that fake accounts on its platform have been undermining elections and political affairs globally including the Delhi Assembly elections in February, according to a Buzzfeed News report.

The report is based on a 6,600-word internal memo written by Sophie Zhang, a Facebook data scientist who was recently fired by the company. The memo said she worked to remove a “politically-sophisticated network” comprising over a thousand actors in the run up to the Delhi elections. The network was taken down but never disclosed, according to the report.

The memo highlights allegations of political actors and governments to abuse Facebook’s platform and tools to mislead citizens and spread misinformation. In a major allegation, Zhang wrote the company did not seem to care enough to act swiftly on such large scale coordinated inauthentic behaviour by fake profiles.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president for integrity took to Twitter to state, “With all due respect, what she's described is fake likes – which we routinely remove using automated detection. Like any team in the industry or government, we prioritise stopping the most urgent and harmful threats globally. Fake likes is not one of them.”