Elon Musk Reveals the Roadblock in Launching Tesla in India

Responding to a Twitter user on Saturday, 24 July, business magnate Elon Musk said that he wanted to bring electric cars to India but was struggling to meet the custom duties imposed by the Indian government, which Musk believes are by far the highest in the world.

A Twitter user and YouTuber Madan Gowri posted a picture of a shiny Tesla Model S Plaid and tagged Musk. He tweeted: “Dear @elonmusk please launch Tesla cars in India ASAP!".

Reacting to the fans request, Musk said, "We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country! Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India."